SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother figure to many people across the nation – Mama Tot has consistently gained followers and likes on TikTok allowing her to be nominated for two 2023 Cheer Choice Awards.

Ophelia Nichols, a Semmes resident, was nominated for the 2023 Cheer of The Year Award and the Motivational/Inspirational (over 500k following) Award. In an Instagram post made by Nichols, she announced that she had won an award. “I won!!!!!! I won!! Thank you to everyone! I mean that,” read the caption.

Nichols is known for her motivational talks and her story-times, which is why many people have nicknamed her “MamaTot.” On her TikTok page, Nichols has 11.5 million followers and nearly 430 million likes. She has also gained a big following on Instagram with 505 thousand followers.