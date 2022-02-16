Porter Properties develops vacant Opelika lot

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2013, file photo, then British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, left, chats with Taishan Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co. Ltd. General Manager Guo Liming as he inspects a nuclear reactor under construction at the nuclear power plant in Taishan, southeastern China’s Guangdong province. The French joint operator of the Chinese nuclear plant near Hong Kong said Monday it is dealing with a “performance issue” but is currently operating within safety limits, following a report of a potential radioactive leak. (AP Photo/Bobby Yip, Pool, File)

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Porter Properties, a local developer in Opelika, Alabama, announced the plans for the Orr Distribution Center.

The vacant 22 acre home of Ampex-Quantegy on Marvyn Parkway will include multiple buildings designated for commercial sales and service, warehousing, and distribution.

The first phase of the development will include two distribution warehouses that will cover 345,000 square feet. The entrance along Marvyn Parkway will consist of 100,000 square feet of office and retail space for tenant specifications.

“I want to thank Howard Porter and his team for choosing Opelika as the home of Orr Distribution Center. This redevelopment will help revitalize the area and bring additional jobs to the city. We appreciate partners like Porter and look forward to announcing businesses as they move into the space,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

The site is a part of Camp Opelika, an 800-acre World War ll prisoner of war camp. The camp was built in 1942 and housed Nazi POWs from Rommel’s Afrika Corps. The prisoner of war camp shut down in 1945 and the city used the site for short-term housing for returning war veterans.

After the war veterans vacated the site, the Opelika Industrial Development Board turned the space into Orr Industrial Park, the first of Opelika’s industrial parks.

Initially, home to major employers including Apex, Diversified Products, and others, developer Howard Porter will revitalize the park.

“We are thrilled to support this development and the much needed warehouse/distribution space it will bring to Opelika. We appreciate Mr. Porter’s investment into our community,” said Lori Huguley, CEcD, Director Opelika Economic Development.