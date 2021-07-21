Postal worker shot while delivering mail in Tarrant

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A United State Postal Service worker was shot while delivering mail in a Tarrant neighborhood Wednesday, according to USPS Inspector Tony Robinson.

The mail courier is in stable condition at a hospital, Robinson told CBS 42. Very little information is available, and the USPS is offering a $50,000 reward for any information lading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

“This is a standing award and is always available in situations like these or others when mail carriers are harmed and hurt in our communities,” Robinson said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to reach out to local law enforcement agencies or to the U.S. Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455 or online here.

