ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama is currently experiencing multiple power outages due to severe weather resulting in over 1.5 million residents not having power across the state.

As of now, there is a power outage affecting residents living along U.S. Hwy 80 in Phenix City near Ladonia, leaving 640 residents in the area without power. Power is expected to be restored by 11:30 pm.

Another power outage is also affecting residents residing on Lee County Road 157, near where the road intersects with State Route 277 in the Beulah area. This power outage has left 71 customers without power, and Alabama Power has not provided an expected time of repair.

There is another power outage affecting residents staying along U.S. Route 431 near Austin Sumbry Park in Phenix City. This outage has left 384 residents without power. At this time, Alabama Power has not shared the estimated time of repair.

498 residents staying along South Seal Road, near where the road intersects with U.S. Route 431, are also left without power. Alabama Power has also not provided an estimated time of repair for this area.