Prattville PD searching for storage unit burglary suspect

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy/Prattville PD (CBS 42)

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Prattville Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect taking cans of paint from a storage unit.

Investigators say that throughout September 24 to October 12, an unknown male suspect entered onto the victim’s property on multiple occasions. The victim’s property is located in the 1600 block of Bridge Creek Road in Prattville, Ala., Prattville PD reports. Surveillance footage of the suspect captured him on the property, entering a storage unit and taking cans of paint.

The suspect was last seen driving an unknown make or model white 2 door sedan.

Suspect vehicle (Courtesy/Prattville PD)

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the burglary suspect through the released photos and video.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).

