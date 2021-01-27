 

President Biden ‘checks in on Alabama’ after deadly tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — President Joe Biden called Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Wednesday to “check in on” the state after an EF-3 tornado decimated the Fultondale area Monday night.

“I shared with him what we saw today, both from the air & on the ground,” the governor tweeted. “While the recovery will be tough, these communities are united. This is what makes Alabama so special.”

Gov. Ivey toured the destruction Wednesday with other state officials. She made stops at some of the hardest hit areas and offered her condolences to the family of 14-year-old Elliot Hernandez, who perished during the storm. No other storm-related fatalities have been reported.

Search and rescue operations continued through Wednesday. However, officials said to their knowledge, no one was unaccounted for.

A financial estimate of the damage is pending the completion of damage assessments.

