President Trump approves major disaster declaration in Alabama after Hurricane Sally

Waves crash near a pier, at Gulf State Park, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Ala. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that’s enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – FEMA announced Sunday, President Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Alabama.

FEMA says the President’s action makes federal funding available for people who live in three South Alabama counties affected by Hurricane Sally.

Governor Kay Ivey said Baldwin, Mobile and Escambia were the counties approved.

According to FEMA, assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to the state, the Porch Creek Band of Indians eligible and local governments.

Ivey toured the Alabama Gulf Coast Friday to view the destruction left behind by Hurricane Sally earlier in the week.

She released the following statement Sunday:

“When I was on the coast Friday, it was clear that there has been significant damage, and people are in need of relief. My Office has been working on putting in the request for individual and public assistance to help bring the needed aid, and I appreciate FEMA for quickly delivering to the people of Alabama. Being approved for individual and public assistance is an important step in the recovery process. Coastal Alabama, we are with you the whole way!”