Private plane makes emergency landing near Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A private plane had to make an emergency landing near Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Airport Authority.

An Alert III call was issued just after 4:30 p.m. The pilot reported a loss of power but was able to safely land on a hill near Runway Drive and Eastlake Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Both runways at the airport are still open and flights have not been impacted.

