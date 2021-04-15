Proposal in Alabama to up protection for Confederate statues

The statue atop the Confederate monument outside the Madison County Courthouse in Huntsville is lifted away from the monument early Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in Huntsville, Ala. (Paul Gattis/al.com via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A proposal to fine cities $10,000 a day for taking down Confederate and other longstanding monuments drew heated debate in a Alabama legislative committee.

The House Government Committee on Wednesday held a public hearing on the bill by Rep. Mike Holmes that would dramatically increase fines for violating the Memorial Preservation Act.

Current law levies a flat $25,000 fine, which some cities have paid as a cost of removing controversial monuments to other locations.

Holmes claims that the Civil War was not about slavery, a notion that is contrary to the widely accepted view that it was the root cause of the conflict.