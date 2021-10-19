Prosecutor: Dispute between groups led to stadium shooting in Alabama

The scene at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on October 15, 2021 (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A prosecutor is revealing new information about a shooting that injured five people during a football game in Mobile last Friday.

Prosecutor Jennifer Wright told a hearing Tuesday that a dispute between two groups from two weeks earlier sparked the shooting.

She says three teens accused of attempted murder in the shooting initially entered the game between Vigor and Williamson high schools unarmed.

But she says they left and two returned with guns once metal detectors were removed from Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Two adults and three teens were injured in the shooting, and police are still looking for one of the suspects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.