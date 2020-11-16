Prosecutors seek the use of text messages, voice recordings between Kat West, husband during murder trial

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Prosecutors are planning to use numerous text messages and voice recordings between Kat West and her husband, Jeff West, in November’s murder trial.

According to court documents, numerous voice recordings contained on the Defendant, Jeff West’s, phone of he and the victim arguing, further provide evidence of frequent arguments between the two.

Sunday, Jeff West’s defense attorney, John Robbins, filed an objection to the state’s notice of intent to provide text message and voice recording evidence at trial, citing this evidence simply demonstrates domestic arguments common among married couples.

“There was not any physical abuse or the threat of physical abuse in a timeframe relevant to this case,” Robbins states in court documents. “I remind the Court that the evidence that the defendant’s wife was murdered is not strong.”

In addition to the objection filed, Jeff West’s attorney filed a motion for extensive questioning of the jurors in the murder trial.

Kathleen “Kitty Kat” West was a 42-year-old mother and an adult-themed model on a subscription-only website. According to former reports, investigators found her lying on the ground, a cell phone and a bottle of Lucid Absinthe next to her body. Court documents say Kat was killed from a strike to the head with a glass bottle.