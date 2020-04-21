Protesters demand Gov. Ivey reopen Alabama despite COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama’s stay-at-home order will remain effective until April 30.

“Operation Back to Work” held a car rally at the state capitol in earshot of the governor demanding her to reopen the state.

“All jobs are essential, doesn’t matter where you’re working,” Dena Stelly said.

Dozens of protesters showed up the state capitol, some on horse back and other driving by in their cars.

“We are trying to let the governor know we need to go back to work now,” Suzelle Josey said.

The group is asking for small businesses to reopen safely with protocols in place to protect the health of their employees and customers.

“The small businesses of Alabama cannot wait one more week, they cannot wait even one more day,” Josey said.

One protester probably relating to most of the state, holding a sign saying he needs a haircut.

“I need a haircut and the lady that cuts my hair needs to pay her mortgage,” said Ken McFeeters.

Gov. Ivey said Tuesday in her press conference the state is not ready to reopen.

