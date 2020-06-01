Protesters vandalize confederate monument in Linn Park

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Nick Saban released a statement Sunday evening regarding his thoughts on the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

"I am shocked and angered by the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery," Saban wrote. "We're at an important moment for our country, and now is the time for us to choose kindness, tolerance, understanding, empathy, and most importantly ... it's time to love each other. Every life is precious, and we must understand we have so many more things that unite us than divide us."