Pulitzer Prize winner Joey Kennedy loses belongings, cat in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Money is being raised to help out a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and his wife whose home on Birmingham’s Southside caught on fire earlier this week.

Joey Kennedy, who won a Pulitzer Prize for a series of editorials in The Birmingham News analyzing Alabama’s tax system, confirmed on Twitter that the house he and his wife live in caught on fire Tuesday night. Organizers of the GoFundMe campaign launched to help the Kennedys said the home was “unlivable” and that the fire claimed many of the couple’s possessions.

“Our house caught on fire tonight,” Kennedy wrote on Twitter. “Severe damage, but Veronica and I and the five doggies are safe. We lost our cat, Smudge. We’re in a hotel for now.”

Kennedy began working at The News in 1981, where he held a number of jobs before becoming a columnist and editorial writer in 1989. Kennedy won the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing in 1991, alongside News editorial page editor Ron Casey and editorial writer Harold Jackson. He left The News in 2015.

In addition to being a columnist for the Alabama Political Reporter and B-Metro Magazine, Kennedy is an English professor at UAB. He is also known for championing animal issues and has been involved with groups like Animal Advocates of Alabama.

To help out the Kennedys, click here.