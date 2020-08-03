Puppy shot in legs in Pell City, donations sought

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pell City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating those responsible for shooting a puppy Sunday night.

According to PCPD, the puppy, named King, was shot in both rear legs at 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Shady Dale. Authorities say the incident was done for “no apparent reason except to inflict pain and bodily injury.”

PCPD says they have found the owner and that the veterinarian bills will be large and are asking for donations to be made at the Pell City Animal Shelter for King.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to contact PCPD at 205-884-3334.

