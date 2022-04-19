MOBILE, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the upcoming 18th Annual West Point Lake Triathlon in a news release.

Both the R. Shaefer Heard Day Use Park and West Point Dam road will be closed on April 24, 2022, for the Annual West Point Lake Triathlon. The event will take place at the park from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Georgia Multisports Productions will host the triathlon event at the park. The event will include the following three participants’ activities: swimming, bicycling and running.

All three activities will be staged at the boat ramp area in the park.

During the event, visitors at the park will need to vacate the area by 5 p.m. on April 23, 2022, allowing event facilitators to prepare the site for the upcoming event.

The boat launching ramp will be closed to visitors from April 23-24, 2022, and reopen to the public following the triathlon event.

According to the news release, the park’s closure is “necessary for the safety and security of the triathlon participants.”

Additionally, interested spectators need to arrive at the park by 7 a.m. After 7 a.m., vehicles will not be allowed in the area. Volunteers for the event will direct spectators to designated areas for parking.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers advises visitors of the park who may be affected to consider traveling to Long Cane Park in Georgia or Anderson Park in Alabama.

Both parks offer similar amenities to R. Shaefer Heard Day Use Park, including boat launching ramps, picnic facilities, pavilions, and public restrooms.