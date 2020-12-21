 

Rapper Lil Baby giving 1,000 coats away to Birmingham residents in need

Alabama

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

FILE – Lil Baby performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. Rapper Lil Baby has been named artist of the year at the second annual Apple Music Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Baby is partnering with a Birmingham city councilor for a coat giveaway.

This month, the rapper committed to donating $1.5 million from his single “The Bigger Picture” to people, organizations, and communities in need.

After encouragement from Birmingham City Councilor John Hilliard, Lil Baby added Birmingham to his list of recipients.

Birmingham City Councilor John R. Hilliard (City of Birmingham)

“I’m so excited that rapper Lil Baby has chosen to support Birmingham’s District 9 communities. With COVID-19’s critical impact on our communities, I find it honorable that someone with his influence would provide such an essential resource to our residents,” Hilliard, the District 9 city councilor, said. “He is setting an amazing example for our youth. I want to thank him for his willingness to come to Birmingham and spread kindness during these unprecedented times.”

The “Winter Warm Wishes Coat Giveaway” will take place at One Pratt Park, 601 Dugan Ave, Birmingham, AL 35214, on Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Coats will be available for children and adults.

This giveaway is one of several Councilor Hilliard has spearheaded in 2020, including a turkey giveaway, a fresh food giveaway, and a mask giveaway. He is a lifelong resident of Pratt City who served in the Alabama State Legislature for 10 years. He’s been a representative on the State Democratic Executive Committee for over 20 years. Hilliard chairs the city’s Economic Development Committee and champions public safety, education, and economic development as his top priorities.

