ALABAMA (WRBL) – A nasty situation on a roadway in Tuscaloosa Tuesday, with police urging drivers to hold their noses and use caution in the affected area. A road hazard in the form of left over chicken waste slowed down traffic in the city yesterday morning.

Described by the Tuscaloosa Police Department as “raw chicken parts”, the waste spilled out on the the Hugh Thomas Bridge covering three lanes of the road on April 26, 2022.

The substance coated the road in the area of the spill. Police said it was causing vehicles to slide across the roadway.

The Alabama Department of Transportation was tasked with handling the clean up.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department posted following message along with a picture to its Facebook page:

“Hold your nose and drive carefully if you’re coming through downtown Tuscaloosa this morning! Raw chicken parts were spilled all over the Hugh Thomas Bridge and this part of Lurleen Boulevard South. It’s covering all three lanes and causing some vehicles to slide across the roadway. ALDOT is handling clean-up and is urging drivers to be cautious in the meantime.”