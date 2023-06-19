MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State offices are closed Monday because of Juneteenth, commemorating the day in 1865 that the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free.

But it’s not in state law that Alabama permanently recognizes the holiday.

Juneteenth became federally recognized in 2021, and since then, Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed it a state holiday every year. But that could change depending on the governor.

Democratic Rep. Juandalynn Givan wanted to change that. She filed a bill last session making it a permanent state holiday.

“I just want them to understand that Black history matters also. Black history is a part of Alabama history, and Black history does matter,” Givan said.

Givan’s bill, and another bill that would have made federal holidays be recognized by the state, were moved to a subcommittee.

During the May committee hearing, State Government Committee Chairman Chris Sells said “We will work on it, I give you my word. But I want to come up with one approach. We’ve got five different bills about holidays, and I want to come up with one approach.”

The bills ultimately failed to make it to the House floor.

Rep. Sells said on the phone he’s leery of adding any more state holidays, especially when many of the people he represents wouldn’t get that day off, and he says, would essentially be funding the state employees who would get the day off.

He says overall, he supports Juneteenth but not necessarily as a paid holiday.

Rep. Givan says if Alabama can recognize Confederate Memorial Day, Jefferson Davis’s Birthday and Robert E. Lee’s Birthday, the state should be able to add Juneteenth.

“I’m concerned, that just as we recognize all of these other holidays — President Days, these confederate holidays that are on the books that we cannot recognize Juneteenth and what that means to Black people, African American citizens here in the state of Alabama,” Givan said.

Sells says the committee is in the process of working something out, and he hopes by next session there will be a compromise that works for everybody.

According to Pew Research Center, 28 states and D.C. recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday.