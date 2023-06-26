PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City Fire and Rescue will be hosting their second Firefighter recruitment fair on Wednesday, June 28.

The recruitment event will be held at the Phenix City Fire Training Center from 8:30 am until 1 pm. Participating candidates should come with the necessary documents and be dressed and ready to engage in agility testing.

Kristen Kennedy, Phenix City Fire Chief shares more details about the Fire and Rescue recruitment fair.

“Normally our pre-employment process is pretty extensive. Us being able to accomplish this at one time with the CPA testing the written and psychological test, the board interview, we can, we can knock out a few steps in one day, “stated Kennedy.

The training is fully paid, and participants will also have the opportunity to obtain their firefighter certification and more.