Remains found in Shelby County identified as Columbiana man missing since 2018

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the human remains found earlier this month as a Columbiana man who has been missing since 2018.

Steve Jerome Vick was reported missing on Jan. 2, 2018 by his family. His family also said they had not heard from him since October 2017. An extensive search for him revealed no sign of him.

The remains of Vick were found Aug. 15 in the area of Twin Creek Drive in the Shelby Community. Only a skull was recovered from the site by SCSO and was then taken to the coroner’s office for testing.

Vick’s sister, Angie Woods, told CBS 42 back in 2018 that she had received a call from a property owner called their parents to report they saw him in the Summer Hill area of Columbiana. The caller also told Woods that Vick was with an unknown man with the family’s wrecked truck on his land.

The investigation into Vick’s death is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact SCSO at 205-669-4181.

No other information has been released at this time.

