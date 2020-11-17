 

Rep. Terri Sewell hosts Zoom job fair

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted:

FILE – In this April 23, 2020 file photo, members of the Vermont House of Representatives convene in a Zoom video conference for its first full parliamentary online session in Montpelier, Vt. With people’s social lives moved indefinitely online, a bevy of tech companies want to unseat fast-rising Zoom from its perch, given security concerns and other issues with the video-calling service. There’s Houseparty, Jitsy, along with offerings from Google and Microsoft. Now, Facebook is stepping into the fray, hoping that its massive user base will give it the needed edge to drown out the competition in this already crowded field. (Wilson Ring/Zoom via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One Alabama lawmaker is helping employers reach potential job seekers through a virtual job fair.

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) is hosting a job fair through Zoom. Job seekers are able to head to Eventbrite, register to be part of the job fair and receive a Zoom link.

Jobs listed are not just seasonal, Sewell said. Jobs available include major automotive and healthcare positions.

“In our automotive section we are talking about Mercedes, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota,” Sewell said. “We have industries such as healthcare looking to hire, hospitality, several of the hotels as well.”

There are also panel discussions during the two-day event. Job seekers can sign up right now by clicking this link.

