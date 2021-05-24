REPORT: Alabama labeled 6th Best State for military retirees

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

The State of Alabama is the 6th best state in the nation for military retirees, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The report found Alabama to be 13th in veterans per capita nationwide, 5th in its percentage of veteran-owned businesses, and 15th in housing affordability for military retirees. Alabama also ranked 21st in the number of VA Benefits-Administration facilities per number of veterans.

WalletHub’s research labeled Virginia as the number one state for military retirees, followed by South Carolina, Florida, South Dakota, and Alaska. Oregon came out dead last, right behind Vermont and the District of Columbia.

See where the others states rank by checking the map below: