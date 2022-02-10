Report: Alabama ranked 49th for life expectancy

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama has ranked 49th on a list for life expectancy in the United States in a new report that ranks life expectancy for states. For Alabama, the average life expectancy is 75.2 years.

The report was released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only two states ranked lower than Alabama. In West Virginia, the average life expectancy is 74.5, and Mississippi was lowest at 74.4 years.

Hawaii was at the top of the list with the highest life expectancy at birth at 80.9 years.

The data in the report was analyzed by the National Center for Health Statistics.