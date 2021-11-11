Retired Alabama Trooper announces candidacy for Sheriff of Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Retired State Trooper Post Commander Chris Carter made the official announcement Wednesday that he will run for Sheriff of Limestone County.

Before his retirement in June 2019, Carter was responsible for supervising up to 5 field supervisors and 25 Highway Patrol Troopers in the three-county area that encompasses the Huntsville Post. Experience he feels will translate perfectly into the position of sheriff.

“After much consideration, many conversations and prayer, I have decided to run for Sheriff of Limestone County,” said Carter. “I am doing so because I see a need that I think I can fill. I see a need for a law enforcement professional and not a politician.”

Carter currently lives in the East Limestone community with his wife, Jada Chambers Carter. Chris and Jada have three children. Chris is a small business owner who has never been a candidate for political office. Chris and Jada are devoted Christians who are members of Capshaw Baptist Church.

“Limestone County Sheriff’s office needs a Sheriff with integrity, accountability, and transparency,” said Carter. “The people of Limestone County should have complete confidence that the next Sheriff has the experience, leadership skills, demeanor and heart to keep our county safe.”