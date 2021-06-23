Reward being offered for arrest in 2019 Phenix City murder of Correctional Officer Supervisor

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 for the arrest of the person responsible for a 2019 Phenix City murder at Greenleaf Apartment.

According to officials, 24-year-old Airreyon Trice was found shot to death in his car in the early morning hours of May 12, 2019, in the area of the 2400 building of Greenleaf Apartments.

Trice was a Correctional Officer Supervisor with the State of Georgia Department of Corrections.

His mother, Eddie Williams, said she misses her son and wants justice for him. “Airreyon was my joy. Everybody that knows me or him knows that he was my joy. He was not only my son; he was my best friend and I miss him so much. He was 24-years-old; he had just moved out starting his life. We just want to know what happened,” said Williams.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.