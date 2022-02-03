Reward increased in case of missing Montgomery man

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The reward for information about an elderly man who went missing in 2016 has increased. Brent Talley was 67-years-old when he went missing in November 2016.

He was being treated for dementia at the time of his disappearance.

Talley was last by his family on Tuesday, November 22, 2016, at 9:00 a.m., in the 300 block of Kingswood Drive in Montgomery.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved brown plaid shirt, khaki cargo pants, gray sneakers, and a red baseball cap.

CrimeStoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information that may lead to Talley’s whereabouts in addition to a $3,000 reward offered by his family.

Anyone information regarding the location of Brent Talley should call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app.