Reward offered for information in murder of Alabama service station worker

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A reward is being offered for information in the deadly shooting of an Alabama service station worker earlier this month.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Satya Krishna Chitturi in Talladega. This is in addition to a $1,000 reward previously offered in the case.

According to the news release from CrimeStoppers, Chitturi was shot and killed during a robbery while he worked at the Crown Service Station, located on Old Birmingham Highway in Talladega on Feb. 9, 2022.

Investigators are seeking any information on the suspect described as a Black male, approximately 6’ to 6’2”, with a slender build wearing black clothing, an Air Jordan backpack, with black and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the Crimestoppers P3-tips app.