Reward offered for information on suspect in Tallassee shooting

(Justin Paul Melton)

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WRBL) – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information about a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in East Alabama.

A reward of up to $5000 is being offered for information about Justin Paul Melton.

(Candice Nicole Reynolds)

According to officials, Melton is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on April 26 in Tallassee within Tallapoosa County.

Officials say Melton left the scene of the crime in a maroon colored Infiniti. The vehicle was being driven by Candice Nicole Reynolds. Registration for the vehicle is unknown.

Reynolds is also wanted for questioning in the case.

Melton is 6’1″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of a “crown” with the digit “13 1/2” and the word “crazy” beneath it on his right inner forearm.

Reynolds is 5’7″ tall and 118 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Justin Paul Melton, please immediately call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office 256-825-4264 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Officials say Melton should be considered armed and dangerous.