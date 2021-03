DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A $1,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the safe recovery of two teenagers from DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Lily Madison Chamlee, 16, and Holden Quinn Schroeder, 15, are believed to be in Marshall County or the Birmingham area.

If you have seen either teen, or know their location, call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801.