Roads close in Gulf Shores and potential bridges closure

Alabama

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Several roads have closed in Gulf Shores. Impassable roads include but are not limited to, West 4th Ave, West 6th Ave, and Windmill Ridge. Around Waterville Highway 59’s inner lanes are usable while the outer lanes are not.

There also is an advisory on bridges being closed. When wind speeds sustain 45 miles per hour bridges will close, until wind’s die down or local emergency management deem it safe. These closures include the Beach Express bridge and the Perdido Pass bridge.

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 83° 69°

Wednesday

73° / 70°
Rain
Rain 90% 73° 70°

Thursday

79° / 68°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 79° 68°

Friday

79° / 66°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 79° 66°

Saturday

75° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 75° 59°

Sunday

76° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 76° 58°

Monday

76° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

5 PM
Showers
40%
81°

80°

6 PM
Light Rain
90%
80°

78°

7 PM
Rain
90%
78°

77°

8 PM
Showers
50%
77°

76°

9 PM
Showers
40%
76°

75°

10 PM
Showers
40%
75°

75°

11 PM
Showers
40%
75°

74°

12 AM
Showers
40%
74°

74°

1 AM
Showers
40%
74°

73°

2 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

3 AM
Showers
40%
73°

72°

4 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Showers
50%
72°

72°

6 AM
Showers
50%
72°

71°

7 AM
Showers
50%
71°

70°

8 AM
Rain
60%
70°

70°

9 AM
Showers
60%
70°

70°

10 AM
Showers
50%
70°

71°

11 AM
Rain
70%
71°

72°

12 PM
Rain
80%
72°

72°

1 PM
Rain
80%
72°

72°

2 PM
Rain
80%
72°

