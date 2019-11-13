Roadside trash becomes a major problem for residents living along Highway 240

Litterbugs are on the move in Lee County, specifically along Highway 240.

“We actually get bags of trash dumped on our road. We get people’s belongings dumped in our front road,” said Delaine Washington, Smiths Station resident.

From cans to soda boxes, it’s a headache for Delaine as the trash lays in the street in front of her house. Her husband and children have picked up trash since Saturday and have discovered some dangerous objects

“We’ve pickd up needles, lots of beer bottles, glass bottles as well. We picked a lot of those up those have been busted in our front yard,” said Washington.

It’s uncertain how the trash ended up on the roadway.

“Every other day we’re picking up trash out of the front yard. I believe it’s when people are commuting when they are taking their trash from their home to the dump because we’re on the road to the dumpsters,” said Washington.

With large amounts of trash covering the highway, the action to clear the debris seems far fetched.

“I’d like to see some crews clean up or maybe just people take more care of of things when they traveling with their trash on the back or maybe double bag,” said Washington.

Delaine may have that wish granted. News 3 reached out to Lee County Commissioner Robert Hams about the problem. He says he wasn’t aware of the issue but assures it will be fixed.

“We’ve got a fairly short list right now. Sometimes it’s a long list of roads with trash need picking up. I’ll call the Director of Solid Waste and ask to put that road on the list to be picked up,” said Robert Ham, Lee County Commissioner District 4.

If anyone sees any trash along the roadways in Lee County, Ham urges people to contact the County Commissioners Office or call the Lee County Highway Department.