ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Robertsdale Police Department said they have arrested a teacher at a Robertsdale school for having sexual contact with multiple minors.

According to a release, Daniel Navarro, 46, was charged with three counts of school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years old. This allegedly happened while Navarro was a teacher in the Culinary Arts Program at the South Baldwin Center for Technology.

The Baldwin County Public School board released a statement that said, “We have been made aware of the arrest and we are grateful to the Robertsdale Police Department and the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office for their dedication to prosecuting those who would take advantage of children. Mr. Navarro is no longer employed with Baldwin County Public Schools.”

Officials said after a lengthy investigation, they found that there was enough evidence to send to a Grand Jury in December 2022. Three indictments for the charges were sent to a Grand Jury.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation. They ask anyone with information about the crime to contact the Robertsdale Police Department at 251-947-2222.