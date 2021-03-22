Rock the South announces return on August 13-14

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The two-day music festival, Rock the South, announced its return this Summer with a lineup of musicians to be announced in April.

The South’s biggest party is back August 13-14, 2021, in Cullman, Alabama.

After much planning and research over the past several months, event organizers and the city of Cullman believe that late summer will be the perfect time to bring the event back for its tenth year.

“With the recent announcements made concerning Alabama’s mask ordinance ending on April 9 as well as The University of Alabama’s decision to return to traditional in-classroom instruction for fall 2021 and plans to open Bryant-Denny Stadium to full capacity for football games, we are following models that predict COVID-19 herd immunity will be achieved by late spring or early summer,” Shane Quick, partner of Pepsi Rock the South, said. “We feel confident that we are on the right track to safely hold our outdoor event in August.”

Pepsi Rock the South was founded in 2012 to celebrate the spirit of people helping people and continues to support charities that help people every day in our local communities.

“The spirit of giving has always been the backbone of our festival year after year and last year we were proud to give our ticket buyers the opportunity to donate their refunds to local partners,” said Nathan Baugh, partner of Pepsi Rock the South.

Artist announcements will begin on April 5 at 8 a.m. CT. Tickets will go on sale on April 9 at 8 a.m. CT. Ticket buyers who held on to their 2020 tickets will automatically be emailed tickets for the 2021 festival by April 19.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back this August and are excited about the huge lineup for 2021,” said Mayor Woody Jacobs, City of Cullman. “The health, safety, and well-being of our employees, guests, and event participants will remain a top priority for both the City of Cullman and Pepsi Rock the South organizers.”

To gain an accurate account of the economic impact of the festival on the local businesses and governments of Cullman and Cullman County, Rock the South organizers have worked in the past with the University of Alabama’s Center for Business and Economic Research and Younger and Associates, a respected economic analysis firm.

“An analysis of past festivals concluded that Rock the South has $13.4 million in economic impact per year,” Dale Greer, Director of Cullman Economic Development Agency, said.

“The revenue that Pepsi Rock the South consistently brings to our area hotels, local small businesses, and charities are significant,” Cullman City Councilman Clint Hollingsworth said. “Through the years, the event has donated or raised more than $600,000 for local charities and organizations from festival proceeds.”

During the seven years that the festival has been held, an average of 31,000 people attended each day of the festival, spending a total of $4,500,000 in Cullman County over the two days.

“The overall impact of this event is tremendous for both the City of Cullman and the State of Alabama and we believe we can hold this outdoor event safely,” said Jenny Folsom, President of the Cullman City Council.

In response to COVID-19, the Rock the South team will continue to monitor the situation and follow CDC and Alabama state guidelines, taking a variety of steps to make sure that this year’s Pepsi’s Rock the South is the best yet.