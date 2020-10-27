Rodney Smith Jr. denied green card, launches letter campaign in hopes to stay in America

Alabama

by: Erin Dunbar

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rodney Smith Jr. needs the public’s help to stay in the United States.

Smith, the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, announced on Facebook that his application for a green card was denied by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

In the post, Smith asks the public to send letters to the USCIS in favor of the Raising Men Lawn Care foundation as well as himself.

Smith explains that he was born in Bermuda but has called the United States home for 15 years. He says he developed a passion for helping Americans during his time in the states.

Smith says, “I applied for the EB-1 visa, which is for foreign nationals who demonstrate extraordinary abilities in their field. The denial letter stated that I have ‘not provided documentary evidence that my work is an original contribution of major significance to the field’ (my field being social work). It also stated that the USCIS “does not find the beneficiary to be an individual of extraordinary ability.”

He says he doesn’t agree with the assessment from the USCIS.

He says his foundation, Raising Men Lawn Care Service, provides free lawn services to the elderly, disabled, single parents, and veterans.

Smith says, “Needless-to-say, I do not agree with its assessment of my foundation or me. I believe what the foundation does is unique. It helps people who cannot mow their lawns due to physical or financial limitations. To-date, the foundation has mowed 2,500-plus lawns. This does not include the 4,000 lawns mowed by kids who completed the Challenge. When the 1,300 kids who are currently taking on the Challenge complete it, they will have mowed 65,000 lawns at no charge for people in their communities.”

Smith launched a letter-writing campaign in hopes to support his case to stay in the states.

He is requesting that people who have been positively impacted by the Raising Men Lawn Care foundation or know about the foundation to write letters to the USCIS.

Writers are asked to send letters of support that states the exceptional services provided by the foundation.

Smith says the United States is where he wishes to spend his life.

You can mail your letters to P.O. Box 2182 Madison, Alabama 35758.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 71°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 83° 71°

Wednesday

81° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 81° 73°

Thursday

80° / 52°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 80° 52°

Friday

69° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

67° / 54°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 67° 54°

Sunday

71° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 71° 45°

Monday

65° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 65° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Showers
40%
78°

76°

8 PM
Showers
50%
76°

75°

9 PM
Light Rain
70%
75°

75°

10 PM
Rain
80%
75°

74°

11 PM
Rain
90%
74°

73°

12 AM
Rain
80%
73°

73°

1 AM
Rain
80%
73°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories