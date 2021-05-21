 

Roger Hawkins, drummer for Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section “The Swampers” has died

Alabama

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section drummer Roger Hawkins. (Huntsville Times file photo/Tony Triolo/AL.com)

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Roger Hawkins, drummer for Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, often called “The Swampers,” has died, according to our news partners AL.com.

Hawkins was one of the most influential, and accomplished drummers in American music history. He was 75.

Hawkins was a member of Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, the studio musicians better known as The Swampers, thanks to being immortalized in the lyrics to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Southern-rock anthem “Sweet Home Alabama.”

The Muscle Shoals Music Foundation confirmed Hawkins’ death to AL.com. In recent years, Hawkins suffered from multiple health problems, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Hawkins died after an extended illness.

Roger Hawkins’ passing leaves bassist David Hood as last surviving member of Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 88° 61°

Saturday

87° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 87° 61°

Sunday

92° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 92° 65°

Monday

96° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 96° 68°

Tuesday

97° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 97° 70°

Wednesday

96° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 96° 71°

Thursday

95° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 95° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

63°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
62°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories