DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police have issued a runaway juvenile alert on Vincent John Giannotti, 16, from Taylor.

The alert states the teenager was last seen on Verde Trail Road in Dothan on July 16 wearing a dark hoodie and jeans. He could possibly be in the area of Taylor.

If you have information on Vincent or his whereabouts please contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3632.