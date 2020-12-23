Russell County Administrator asks Commission to transfer her to Sanitation Director; County Attorney resigns

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two Russell County personnel changes have shaken things up for County leadership.

County Administrator LeAnn Horn submitted a letter requesting the County Commission transfer her to Director of Sanitation Dept. on Dec. 7, 2020. She has been with the county for more than 20 years and noted in her request that this change of position would allow her to earn a 25 year term of service with the county.

The County Commission has offered Horn the position, Corbett said. She currently has an offer sheet, according to Corbett.

You can read Horn’s letter to the Commission below:

People often look at “change” as a negative. However, in this case the intent is for this change to be a positive step for both the Commission and me. As most of the community already knows, I receive almost daily hits from certain elected officials combined with the daily demands of the position’s job duties of county management of overseeing the operations of an entire county and the responsibility of overseeing the county budget created a tremendous amount of additional stress on me and my staff. For 21+ years I have placed Russell County as my top priority. I love this county. It is my home. However, it is time to shift my priorities. Therefore, I realized that it has just come time for me to place my family and love first in my life. When I realized there was another available opportunity within the county government that would allow me the ability to continue serving and working for the citizens of this county, I reached out to the Chairman. Conversations are underway about the transfer and contract changes. Our discussions have been positive, and I am anticipating a positive resolution for both parties. “A win-win” if you will. My goal and hopes are that the Commission will allow me to work and earn my 25 years’ service with the county. The transfer would reduce the daily stress level so that I can continue serving the citizens but afford me the flexibility to spend more time with my children, grandchildren, and a special person. After all, “the greatest of these is love”. Letter by LeAnn Horn to Russell County Commission

A second major personnel change in the County Commission meeting involved the resignation of County Attorney Kenneth L. Funderburk.

Funderburk submitted his resignation Monday. The County Commission accepted the resignation, said Chairman Chance Corbett. Hope Hicks from Ball & Ball will serve as outside counsel.

Under Alabama law, the district attorney can be brought in to advise the Commission on an emergency basis. Corbett has asked Russell County DA Kenneth Davis to serve in that role in the interim, as Chairman Corbett has the authority to select an interim attorney while the search for a new County Attorney is underway.

A permanent County Attorney must be appointed by a full Commission vote for approval.

Cases that Funderburk and Funderburk and Lane are listed as attorneys of record will be withdrawn and files will be available to the new County Attorney, according to Funderburk’s resignation letter.

“As the Chairman, I greatly appreciate Kenneth Funderburk has done over the years in his position as the county’s attorney,” Corbett said.

You can read Funderburk’s full resignation letter here: