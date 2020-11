PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. has confirmed the driver in a recent crash on Alabama State Route 165 has died.

The crash occurred on Nov. 11 and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, around 11:13 a.m. The coroner said the next of kin has not been notified yet, so the identity of the victim has not been disclosed.

The coroner did confirm the victim was a 22-year-old male. The official cause of death was said to injuries from blunt force trauma.