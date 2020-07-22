Russell County School District announces delay of face-to-face instruction as COVID-19 precaution

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County School District announced a delay of face-to-face instruction as a precaution due to the county’s “High Risk” for the spread of COVID-19.

The statement from the school district cited the increasing rise in the number of cases in the community. Yesterday, July 21, Russell County reported a total of 950 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the state’s latest numbers update, which come every morning at 10 a.m.

The delay of in-person instruction will not delay the start of the school year, according to a release by the district, with classes to resume on Aug. 10 via remote learning. School officials say face-to-face instruction will be delayed until Sept. 10, depending upon the status of the health pandemic.

Information for parents and guardians of RCSD students will be available soon about Chromebook distribution and internet hot spot availability.

RCSD leaders, teachers, and staff have been preparing for remote learning, as the district shared in their reopening plan.

