Russell County Sheriff and Phenix City Police team up to fight crime, connect with community

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor wants to take a new approach to reach those in the Phenix City and Russell County community.

Taylor’s new approach is very personable, he wants citizens of Russell County to know they can count on the Sheriff’s Department when they are in need of help. Taylor believes that having more deputies in high crime areas and neighborhoods will help bring the crime rate down.

“This is going to give us an opportunity for deputies and police officers to talk to the people that live in the community, to get out and introduce themselves, and give phone numbers and give information back and forth to our law enforcement officers and our community,” Taylor said.

The Sheriff believes that creating relationships and treating others with respect will create a happier and safer environment for everyone.

“This is about making the community safer for the people that live there and doing it the right way and doing it by the law so that everybody is treated fairly,” Sheriff Taylor said.

Sheriff Taylor has noticed an increase in homicides and domestic violence since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the department also plans to reopen cases that have gone cold.

The program will place deputies in the community, and their presence in those neighborhoods will potentially lead to solving more of these cold cases. By doing so, Taylor is anticipating that this will bring closure to the families.