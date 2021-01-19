Russell County woman facing murder charges on botched burglary gets bond

A Russell County woman facing murder charges in a botched church burglary last week made his first court appearance this morning.

Samantha Malasig, 28, appeared via Zoom in front of District Court Judge Walt Gray on Tuesday morning.

Gray set her bond at $100,000.

Malasig was arrested Friday and charged with the murder of 37-year-old Christopher Roper.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during an argument between Malasig and the victim as they were attempting to break into a church between Seale and Fort Mitchell.