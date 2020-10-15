Saban is ‘doing fine’ 1 day after testing positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban is “doing fine” after he tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.
Saban was diagnosed with the virus along with Athletic Director Greg Byrne.
The head coach was evaluated Thursday by the team’s physician. Saban is said to still be asymptomatic and is continuing to self-isolate. He will be reevaluated daily.
Saban says he is still going to work ahead of Saturday’s game against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) with Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian handling operations at the Crimson Tide’s facility.
No. 2 Alabama (3-0) takes on the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. right here on CBS 42.
