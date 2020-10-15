Saban is ‘doing fine’ 1 day after testing positive for COVID-19

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 28. 2019, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Alabama football team released an emotional video Thursday, June 25, 2020, speaking out against racism and ending with the message that “all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.” Saban and many prominent players, both Black and white, appear in the video that was written by Alabama left tackle Alex Leatherwood. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban is “doing fine” after he tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

Saban was diagnosed with the virus along with Athletic Director Greg Byrne.

The head coach was evaluated Thursday by the team’s physician. Saban is said to still be asymptomatic and is continuing to self-isolate. He will be reevaluated daily.

Saban says he is still going to work ahead of Saturday’s game against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) with Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian handling operations at the Crimson Tide’s facility.

No. 2 Alabama (3-0) takes on the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. right here on CBS 42.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 60°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 84° 60°

Friday

69° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 69° 48°

Saturday

71° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 52°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 76° 59°

Monday

81° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 81° 62°

Tuesday

83° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 83° 66°

Wednesday

83° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

12 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

2 AM
Clear
10%
65°

65°

3 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

5 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
63°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories