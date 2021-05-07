 

 

Saban tapes message encouraging Alabamians to get vaccinated

Alabama

by: Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama football coach Nick Saban has taped a public service announcement encouraging Alabamians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says Saban and others, including former NBA star Charles Barkley, participated in the PSA.

Less than 25% of Alabamians have been fully vaccinated, which ranks last nationally, according to the CDC.

University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has said the school intended to allow 100% capacity next season for the defending national champions.

Byrne posted a Tweet saying he appreciated “Coach Saban’s leadership encouraging vaccination.”

