Saban, wife funding new Tuscaloosa center with $1.25M gift

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban is helping fund a new children’s center in Tuscaloosa.

Officials announced Friday that Saban and his wife Terry are making a $1 million donation for what will become the Saban Center.

Saban’s private foundation, Nick’s Kids, will donate another $250,000.

The more than 100,000-square-foot complex will be located in the existing Tuscaloosa News building near downtown.

It will be updated as a home to the Tuscaloosa Public Library, a hands-on children’s museum and the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theater.

City leaders voted to buy the newspaper building for nearly $8 million in October.