SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – A morning train-vehicle accident on Feb. 18, 2021 was reported in Salem, Ala. Smiths Station Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.

According to reports on the accident, a white car drove into a moving train, but there were no injuries reported, according to a 911 call at 6:32 a.m. CST.

The information about the accident came from a 911 report obtained by News 3.