Salem woman charged with attempted murder after firing into mobile home with 2-year-old child inside

SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – A Salem woman is in custody for attempted murder after opening fire on a mobile home on Lee Road 40 while the residents were inside on July 23 around 11 p.m. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says residents inside during the shooting include a 2-year-old child.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took Khadijah J’Nya Marion, 17 of Salem, into custody after investigating the shooting. The shooting took place in the 1200 block of Lee Road 40. Deputies responded and arrived at the scene to find the mobile home had been shot into multiple times.

Evidence at the scene showed that “a large caliber firearm was likely” used during the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that Marion was charged for Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling on July 27. Her bond was set at $125,000. A handgun was recovered when Marion was arrested.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or call the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.