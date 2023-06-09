OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A Salem woman died in a head-on collision near Phenix City, states Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

According to the ALEA, a two-vehicle crash occurred at around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, on U.S. 80 approximately two miles west of Phenix City, in Russell County.

Barbara E. McElwain, 58, was critically injured in the collision and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

ALEA says McElwain was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. Hannah H. Jenkins, 30, of Phenix City was driving the other vehicle.