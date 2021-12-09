Salvation Army offering rental assistance to Russell County residents

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Relief is on the way for folks facing eviction in Russell County ahead of the holiday season.

The Salvation Army of Columbus says they received the grant from the Russell County Coronavirus Response Fund, a partnership through the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley Inc. and United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley Inc.

Case Worker at Salvation Army of Columbus Stephanie Benison says the charitable organization is prepared to use the money to help those who are behind on rent.

“It’s always been very important for us to help Russell County residents. They are our neighbors and friends and when we get money, we would like to make sure we can assist them,” said Benison.

Renters can apply by filling out an application at the Salvation Army Second Ave. location in Columbus, Monday through Thursday.

Once the application is complete, a case worker will meet with the renter one on one to determine the financial assistance needed, up to $1,000 dollars.

This comes just over two months after The Supreme Court struck down the most recent eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was set to expire back in October.

As of right now, the state of Alabama does not have a hold on evictions or utility shut offs.

“It is a challenging time. But we always have our doors open and we try to assist as many clients as we possibly can. We can’t help everyone but we help as many as we can,” said Benison.

The Salvation Army says the grant only applies to Russell County residents and will run until January of 2022 or while supplies last.