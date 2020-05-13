Samford Pool to reopen May 23rd

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL)- Samford Pool will be open daily beginning Saturday, May 23 on a limited basis. Officials say the pool will be open to the community for lap swimming only.

Recreational swimming, swim lessons and all other pool events will be canceled through July 6. Anyone who registered for swim lessons through July 6 will be issued a refund.

People who want to lap swim at the pool throughout the summer must purchase a Lap Swim Pass in advance at auburnalabama.org/parks/register . The fee is $50. Passes will go on sale Wednesday, May 13. Officials will email a copy of the pass to the individual. It must be presented when entering the pool. A copy of your lap swim pass will be available for pick up on May 23 at Samford Pool.

All lap swimmers must obey the following rules:

Lap swimmers must show a copy of their lap swim pass when they arrive at the pool. You will then be directed to a lane.

Only lap swimmers will be allowed to enter the facility. Additional family members will not be allowed to wait on the lap swimmer within the facility unless a child wishes to lap swim. If a child, under the age of 12 wishes to lap swim, a parent will be required to stay and supervise the swimmer in the outdoor seating area.

Only 10 lap swimmers are permitted in the pool at once. While not required, reservations can be made up to 24 hours in advance for a 30-minute lane session by calling 334-501-2957. Swimmers may only reserve one 30-minute lane session per day. Those who do not make a reservation will be assigned a lane on a first-come, first-serve basis upon arrival.

Reservations will be accepted beginning Friday, May 23, at 8 a.m.

Sharing lanes is not permitted.

Concessions, bathroom, locker rooms and showers will not be available for public use. The family restroom will be available for emergency use only.

A 6-foot distance must be maintained by all swimmers while in the facility.

Kickboards will be available for use but must be placed in the diving well once swimmers are finished.

Samford Pool will be open for the following hours for Lap Swim only: